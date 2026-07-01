Illinois utility customers can get up to 80% off and legal protections against shutoffs during 90-degree heat

For Illinois residents bracing for another stretch of extreme summer heat, there may be two sources of relief at once: legal protections against utility shutoffs during 90-degree weather and new discount programs that can reduce monthly bills by up to 80%.

For households struggling to keep the lights on and the air conditioning running, that combination could offer some much-needed breathing room.

What's happening?

The heat wave is bringing more than higher temperatures. For Illinois utility customers who are behind on payments, NBC Chicago reported that current rules and newly available assistance may help prevent shutoffs and lower bills.

One of those protections is tied to the forecast: Illinois law prevents utilities from disconnecting service for unpaid bills when temperatures are expected to reach at least 90 degrees.

According to the Illinois Commerce Commission, ComEd began offering income-based discount rates this year for qualifying low-income customers. Those monthly bill reductions range from 5% to 80%.

Ameren launched a similar program this month. The ICC also said that in 2026, eligible customers may be able to get low-income discount rates through Ameren IL, NICOR Gas, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Aqua, Illinois American Water, and Prairie Path.

Why does it matter?

Utility bills often climb during heat waves as air conditioners work harder and use more energy. On top of that, as demand increases, prices do as well, as energy companies have to generate or buy more power to meet demand. For lower-income families, that can force difficult choices between cooling their homes and paying for other necessities.

The new discounts provide recurring monthly savings rather than one-time emergency assistance. For eligible customers, cutting a utility bill can make a major difference over the course of a summer.

The shutoff protection also has public health implications. Losing power during extreme heat can increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and other serious outcomes, especially for older adults, children, and people with medical conditions.

What can I do?

People having trouble covering utility costs can start by checking whether their provider offers one of the new income-based discount programs. The Illinois Commerce Commission has posted the eligibility requirements online for customers seeking those reduced rates.

There is also a weather-based safeguard for customers with overdue balances: utilities cannot cut off service for nonpayment when the forecast is 90 degrees or hotter, NBC Chicago reported.

Another option is the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. NBC Chicago said the federally funded program has long been used to help lower utility bills, and because applications are handled by local agencies, the office you need depends on where you live.

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