Massive 6,100-acre solar farm hit with another setback as county commission votes no again

The vote does not kill the "Pride of the Prairie" proposal for a massive 600 mega-watt solar farm, but it seriously delays the major source of clean electricity.

Plans for a proposed Illinois solar farm have run into another hurdle after Will County's Planning and Zoning Commission once again voted against the project.

At a court-ordered hearing, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted no 4-1, once again delaying Earthrise Energy's proposed 6,100-acre solar development near Manhattan, Illinois, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The no vote also delays the delivery of cleaner air, lower-pollution power, and the local investment that often comes with large renewable energy projects.

The hearing marked a second round of proceedings for the project after a Will County judge ruled last month that attorney Steven Becker, who represents 16 homeowners opposing the project, had not been allowed during earlier hearings to question Earthrise executives or submit evidence for his clients.

After Tuesday's vote, Becker said he was "very pleased that they listened to the evidence and changed their vote to be more in opposition."

The vote does not kill the "Pride of the Prairie" proposal for a massive 600-megawatt solar farm, but it seriously delays the major source of clean electricity. The Will County Board's executive committee is also expected to vote on this project on May 21. If county officials ultimately approve it, Earthrise would still have to complete additional county review before construction could begin.

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There are also signs that solar development is continuing elsewhere in the area. According to the Chicago Tribune, last month Will County Board members approved another Earthrise solar project near Crete covering 2,400 acres, suggesting that large-scale renewable projects can still move ahead if they meet local requirements.

Projects of this scale can help replace dirtier sources of electricity with solar power. When major renewable energy projects are delayed or blocked, it can slow the shift to a grid that is less dependent on fossil fuels and less harmful to public health.

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