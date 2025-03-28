  • Business Business

Politician introduces game-changing legislation that could save residents billions of dollars on energy bills: 'We don't have to choose'

by Megan Lewis

by Megan Lewis
In an exciting step forward for clean energy and consumer savings, Illinois Senator Bill Cunningham and Rep. Marcus Evans have announced new legislation aimed at transforming the state's energy landscape. 

Senate Bill 2497 focuses on harnessing the power of clean energy storage and making critical connections between clean energy infrastructure and the power grid. The legislation is designed to save Illinois residents up to $2.4 billion in energy costs over the next two decades if passed. 

The bill's primary goal is to build 15 gigawatts of clean energy storage in the state, an initiative that can help store renewable energy and make it more accessible. This move is particularly important as it would allow Illinois to better manage energy demand and reduce dependency on expensive carbon-heavy energy sources. 

The idea is that tackling barriers that prevent clean energy from connecting to the grid around the clock, the state can speed up its transition to greener, more sustainable energy sources while keeping energy prices affordable. 

This legislation not only is taking proactive steps toward sustainability, it could also put money back into the pockets of Illinois residents. While it would require some upfront investment, the potential for $2.4 billion in savings would be a valuable cherry on top of the pollution reduction. 

The bill is a good example of how clean energy infrastructure is not just good for the planet but a smart investment to save money in the long run, as it doesn't require endless replenishing of fuel to be burned and instead leads to the ability to harness effectively free energy from the sun or wind. Being able to store it when we have more than we need allows renewable energy to be deployed more consistently, regardless of sunlight or wind or other weather factors.  

By investing in clean energy infrastructure, the state would be positioning itself as a leader in green technology

As Senator Cunningham put it, "This legislation proves to the nation that we don't have to choose between taking care of our communities, our economy, or our planet." 

Erika Kowall, representing the American Clean Power Association, added in the release, "15 GW of energy storage would be a game-changer for Illinoisans. Energy storage allows communities and businesses to go about their daily lives without concern over power outages and drastic increases in energy bills while helping local economies expand without threatening reliability." 

