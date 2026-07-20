Illinois residents blast proposed $142 million water rate hike: 'I bathe twice a week now'

"Just because it's legal does not make it right."

Illinois American Water's plan to raise rates by $142 million is meeting sharp backlash in Illinois, where some customers say they are already cutting basic household routines to manage utility costs.

During a public hearing in Bolingbrook, residents said the company's latest request could make water harder for families, seniors, and other households already under financial strain to afford.

What happened?

Tuesday's Illinois Commerce Commission hearing in Bolingbrook served as a forum for criticism of Illinois American Water's proposal, as southwest suburban residents and lawmakers argued against the increase, ABC7 Chicago reported.

According to the station, the plan would add about $14 to the monthly bill of a customer using 3,500 gallons of water, while wastewater customers would face an increase of roughly $28 a month.

Illinois American Water says it wants the additional revenue to fund infrastructure improvements, a point made by the company's president, Rebecca Losli.

"We do this because of our customers. We are investing in this because of you. We want less water main breaks, and less constructions, less water boil orders," Losli said.

Residents, however, described the toll another increase could take on daily life.

Resident Pat Smith told regulators, "I bathe twice a week now, instead of every day. I wear my clothes multiple times before washing."

Bolingbrook resident Michael Boyd added, "What concerns me is the frequency and size of the proposed increase and what it means for ordinary families who are already struggling."

Before the commission reaches an expected final decision by Dec. 18, more hearings are scheduled for August, ABC7 Chicago reported.

Why does it matter?

When the cost of an essential service rises, households often have little choice but to cut back elsewhere, and in some cases that can mean reducing spending in ways that affect hygiene, health, and overall quality of life.

That burden can be especially heavy for older adults, families on fixed incomes, and households already facing higher costs for food, housing, and energy.

Communities depend on reliable infrastructure, fewer water main breaks, and fewer boil orders, but residents also want transparency and affordability. While investments in water systems can help reduce waste and improve service, many customers say they are being asked to shoulder costs they simply cannot absorb.

What's being done?

Residents and lawmakers are using the public hearing process to urge regulators to reject the increase.

Calls to block the request came from elected officials as well: Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta asked the commission to deny it, while Illinois state Rep. Natalie Manley told attendees, "Just because it's legal does not make it right," ABC7 reported.

Those August hearings will allow more customers to weigh in before the commission issues its final decision in December.

Public comments in cases like this can become part of the record regulators review when deciding whether a utility has justified higher rates.

"Water is not a luxury. It is not optional. It is a basic human necessity," Alexander-Basta said.

She later added, "Today, Bolingbrook is taking the lead in saying what people across the state have been saying for years: Enough is enough."

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