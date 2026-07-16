Illinois mayor urges pushback on $142M water rate increase as some homes pay 3 times more

A few told her they now shower somewhere other than home after exercising.

For some Illinois families, the cost of turning on the tap is becoming a political flashpoint as Lisle Mayor Mary Jo Mullen urges residents served by Illinois American Water to speak out against the company's proposed $142 million rate hike, warning that some households already pay far more than their neighbors for the same essential service.

What's happening?

Residents who wanted to oppose the increase could do so at an Illinois Commerce Commission forum Tuesday at the Bolingbrook Community Center, Mullen said. People who could not attend in person can instead file written comments online.

For a household using 3,500 gallons, the proposal would increase monthly bills by about $14, according to the Daily Herald. The request follows four other rate increases over the last decade, totaling roughly $319 million.

Mullen said Illinois American Water serves only a small portion of Lisle — about 600 homes in areas built before the village created its own water service. She said a recent review found that those customers pay about three times as much as residents on the village system.

She added that some Illinois American Water charges can exceed $50 before any water is used, a source of frustration for households without an easy alternative.

Why does it matter?

Mullen said some residents are already changing their routines because of water costs. A few told her they now shower somewhere other than home after exercising.

The pushback is not limited to Lisle. Bolingbrook and Homer Glen are also opposing the proposal, and the Citizens Utility Board is urging regulators to reject increases sought by Illinois American Water and Aqua Water Illinois.

What's being done?

Residents can formally register their objections before the Illinois Commerce Commission makes its decision.

The ICC is expected to rule in December, and if it approves the plan, the new rates would take effect in January 2027.

The utility filed its request in January and says the added revenue would fund $577 million in wastewater upgrades across Illinois.

Critics, however, argue that infrastructure work should not make already difficult bills even harder for customers to manage.

Lisle is also looking at other possible remedies. Mullen said the village is working with consultants to study options, including expanding infrastructure so affected residents could switch to village water service.

Village officials are also considering whether eminent domain could allow Lisle to take control of the utility within its borders, and they are working with lawmakers in Springfield to determine whether the state can help address the issue, the Daily Herald reported.

"This is an equity issue," Mullen said. "No one should have to pay three times more for an essential resource, like water."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.