Officials crack down after kids were allegedly targeted with harmful products: 'We're holding them accountable'

A vape shop in New York was charged for the illegal shipment of e-cigarette products to minors in a recent statewide sweep of unlawful vape sales.

As CNY Central reported, the crackdown impacted 12 vape shops across the state, one of which was Adirondack Vapor in New Hartford, which was charged with the illegal distribution of vape products online, per Governor Kathy Hochul's office. Other stores impacted include ePuffer, Vape4Style, and NYC Glass 718 in New York City, per WAER Syracuse Public Media.

Hochul added that 28 charges have been made so far, including the unlawful shipment and transport of vapor products, and 10 are pending. The Department of Health's Bureau of Investigations has been investigating the illegal activity at vape shops for months, buying products undercover.

The governor stated that "additional arrests and charges" were expected, according to CNY.

The vaping industry has been linked to numerous public health risks, especially for young children and teens, in addition to significant environmental pollution.

For example, many e-cigarette products contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance that can harm adolescent brain development. In addition, aerosol produced from heating e-liquids can contain other hazardous chemicals like heavy metals, diacetyl, and carcinogens known to cause lung and heart disease, per the American Lung Association and the Centers for Disease Control.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Because the industry uses aggressive marketing strategies to target youth, such as selling appealing flavors in bright, colorful packaging and using social media platforms to glamorize vaping, young people are particularly vulnerable to their influence.

In addition, vaping takes a major toll on the environment since most disposable vapes are made from plastic, lithium batteries, and other components that are difficult to recycle and contribute to the global e-waste crisis. As these materials break down, they put ecosystems and wildlife at risk, per Truth Initiative.

While some hazardous waste facilities, e-waste recycling centers, and vape shops may accept vapes for recycling, that doesn't change the fact that vapes are unsafe for all age groups to use, but especially teens and children. Cracking down on vape shops that don't enforce age verification is one of the best ways to keep young people safe.

"These companies built their business models around breaking New York's laws and targeting our kids. Now, we're holding them accountable," Governor Hochul said in a news release, as CNY reported. "With the largest criminal vape enforcement operation in state history, New York is sending a message: If you sell vapor products in violation of our laws, you will face serious consequences."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.