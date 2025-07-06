  • Business Business

Authorities uncover illegal operation in nondescript warehouse: 'High-powered'

"Raising concerns about fairness and sustainability."

by Juliana Marino
"Raising concerns about fairness and sustainability."

Photo Credit: iStock

Police busted an illegal bitcoin mining operation out of an industrial estate in Bradford, England.

According to a report by CoinGeek, "high-powered computer rigs, described as a 'bitcoin factory,' were being run by an unlawfully diverted electricity supply."

What is a bitcoin factory?

Bitcoin factories are essentially massive computer setups that enable miners to make transactions on a blockchain. However, to carry out these trades and run these computer rigs requires a ton of energy.

It's estimated that each year bitcoin consumes 127 terawatt-hours, according to a report by RMI. To put this number in perspective, that's a higher energy consumption than some countries, including Norway.

That usage not only has a significant price tag but also has a massive carbon footprint. In the U.S. alone, "cryptocurrency activity is estimated to emit from 25 to 50 million tons of carbon dioxide each year, on par with the annual emissions from diesel fuel used by US railroads," per RMI.

In the case of the Bradford estate bust, the situation was especially concerning since the electricity used to supply the bitcoin operation was illegally siphoned. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Why are illegal Bitcoin factories concerning?

Illegal bitcoin factories underscore the problem of lax mining regulations.

"In Bradford, the unauthorized diversion of electricity likely strained local resources, raising concerns about fairness and sustainability at a time when energy costs are a pressing issue for residents," explained CoinGeek.

Along with the ethical issues of illegal mining, bitcoin factories also raise numerous environmental concerns because of their massive energy consumption. What's worse, the energy used to run bitcoin factories is largely sourced from dirty fuels, which exacerbate the current climate crisis.

"A 2025 Harvard study found that U.S. BTC mining operations consume significant electricity, exposing millions to air pollution," wrote CoinGeek. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

How can crypto be brought under control?

As cryptocurrency activities continue to gain traction, it's imperative for countries to establish clear regulations in an effort to prevent energy theft.

The United Kingdom is starting to revise its mining regulations. According to CoinGeek, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves made an announcement in April about bringing crypto under compulsory regulation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x