Ikea announces major leap into the smart home sector with game-changing new product: 'Forget meatballs!'

Ikea is demonstrating that it is about more than home furnishings and meatballs — and its latest offering could save buyers up to $1,000 yearly on energy bills.

As T3 detailed, the Swedish company revealed that its customers are now able to purchase air-to-water heat pumps at its German locations. This is possible thanks to Ikea's collaboration with Svea Solar, which has worked with Ikea since 2020.

"Heating with heat pumps is independent and can reduce your CO2 emissions by up to three-quarters," Svea Solar Germany managing director Taner Karacan said. "We are delighted to mark a new milestone in our successful partnership with Ikea and to support the energy transition in people's homes."

Heat pumps — which can heat and cool your home (contrary to what the name suggests) — are up to five times more efficient than conventional HVAC systems. That is why they are so good at slashing troublesome planet-warming pollution and energy bills.

However, they do generally require a more significant investment than traditional HVACs, and the variety of heat pumps on the market can be enough to make one's head spin.

Mitsubishi is helping consumers sort through their options to find the right heat pumps at affordable prices. In the United States, federal tax incentives are also available through the end of the year, while rebates (with limitations) are intact until 2031 or funding is exhausted.

Now, Ikea is joining sellers such as Mitsubishi as it works to break down the barriers that are keeping many people from installing a device that will save them money on one of the biggest portions of their energy bills.

Ikea Germany energy services manager Jacqueline Polak said that the company intends to make "renewable energy solutions like heat pumps affordable for the masses," though she didn't provide details about global pricing or availability, per T3.

In Germany, the company is offering a 15% discount for Ikea Family and Ikea Business Network members, while a government program will reimburse buyers up to 70% of their heat pump costs, according to the report.

"Forget meatballs!" T3 said of Ikea's announcement.

"I would love to have one of these units," one commenter declared.



