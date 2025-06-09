Ikea launches massive project on rooftop of one of its stores: 'The smart choice'

Ikea Australia is making a significant move toward sustainability with the launch of a new solar energy project at its Marsden Park facility in Sydney. This initiative is part of the company's broader commitment to reducing its environmental footprint while also benefiting the local community.

Over the past decade, Ikea Australia has reduced its operational climate footprint by 89%, with solar energy playing a central role. The AU$2.9 million ($1.9 million) project will generate up to 70% of the energy required for the facility's 24-hour operations.

The installation includes 4,000 solar panels across a 9,000-square-meter (96,875 square feet) rooftop, along with a 1-megawatt battery system that stores excess energy for use during high-demand periods and overnight.

Ikea's sustainability efforts go beyond environmental benefits; they also support local jobs and provide more reliable energy to the surrounding community. Renea Robson, Ikea Australia's Country Sustainability Manager, emphasizes the dual impact: "Showing we have significantly reduced our emissions from operations while growing the Ikea Australia business proves that investing in climate action and delivering commercial success is absolutely achievable — together."

The solar project will not only power the facility but also support electric vehicles used for home deliveries, aligning with Ikea's goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity in its retail operations. The company has also increased its plant-based menu options, further reducing its environmental footprint.

Kealy Day, chief technology officer at Smart Commercial Solar, underscores its practicality: "What I'm most proud of in this project is how Smart has evolved with technology and the market to make solar and battery storage a cost-effective, practical solution for businesses. It's proof that clean energy isn't just the right choice — it's now the smart choice."

By continuing to prioritize renewable energy and sustainability, Ikea is not only reducing its environmental impact but also creating long-term business value. This project exemplifies how large corporations can make meaningful contributions to both their bottom line and the communities they serve.

