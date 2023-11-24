You will actually be able to buy a car on Amazon starting next year: ‘We continue to push for ways to elevate the customer journey’

The convenience should lead to more cars on the road that produce zero tailpipe emissions.

Prospective car owners in the United States looking to buy a Hyundai will soon be able to do so with the click of a button.

The Korean automotive company and Amazon announced a partnership at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, making Hyundai the first car brand available for purchase on the e-commerce website starting next year. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will also be included as a feature in Hyundai models beginning in 2025.

“Our broad, strategic partnership should [make customers’ lives easier], from changing the ease with which customers can buy vehicles online, to making it simple to use Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, smart home adjustments, and calendar checks,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said.

Hyundai’s news release noted the convenience of the user experience on Amazon, as customers will be able to shop as if they were buying anything else on the website. Consumers can choose from the available vehicles in their area, filter based on features such as model, trim, and color, and select payment and financing options.

Since dealers are still an intermediary in the transaction, the car can then be picked up or delivered by their local Hyundai dealership.

“We aren’t providing the financial details of the arrangement, but I can say there won’t be a cost to Hyundai dealers,” Hyundai spokesperson Michael Stewart said in an email to Axios.

All this means that Hyundai’s line of electric vehicles, including the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and the 2024 Kona Electric, will soon be listed on Amazon. The convenience should lead to more cars on the road that produce zero tailpipe emissions.

“This is another example of how we continue to push for ways to elevate the customer journey together with our outstanding retail partners,” President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company Jaehoon Chang said.

Automotive companies “have all said, ‘We want to be the Amazon of car buying.’ Well, now Amazon is the Amazon of car buying,” Ivan Drury, director of insights for car research firm Edmunds, told Axios.

Unfortunately, neither Hyundai nor Amazon made any mention of whether or not Prime members will get one-day free shipping.

