Revolutionary new startup may change how we heat our homes — here's what sets it apart

It could be cost-effective for homeowners and businesses.

Hydrogen heating may be coming closer to reality thanks to a German startup called HYTING.

According to Environment+Energy Leader, a third-party partner has tested its innovative commercial heating unit at levels equivalent to 10 years of operation.

It found that the unit didn't show wear on major parts and didn't fail. The technology isn't quite ready for the market yet, but it is headed toward being a major player in the years to come.

This means that hydrogen heating is joining other cutting-edge methods for keeping us warm in colder environments without hurting our planet or the air we breathe.

Other options include heat pumps and heat pump water heaters. There's no doubt that many of us need to do something to stay warm all winter, and it's encouraging when there are options that don't add to our pollution problem.

One study, published in the journal Energies, tells us that hydrogen in heating may be key to decarbonizing the process of staying warm in the winter.

While the technology isn't quite ready, it's still an encouraging sign for the future of low-pollution heating. It could be cost-effective for homeowners and businesses, potentially reducing energy bills while having less negative impacts on the environment. The system that was tested proved its durability and produced no planet-warming pollution.

Maybe we will be able to heat our homes and offices differently much sooner than many had thought.

For now, though, technologies exist to heat interior spaces that don't require gas or propane to operate. Heat pumps, for example, rely on electricity, and they are much cheaper to run than standard HVAC systems.

