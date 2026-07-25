HVAC service job demands 5 years in sales, and techs say that tells you everything

A Reddit post about an HVAC service technician job listing pointed to a complaint frustrated homeowners and workers have raised for years: The role appeared to prioritize selling over fixing.

What happened?

While comparing how different companies matched pay with experience requirements, the original poster found one HVAC opening that immediately raised red flags.

What stood out, the poster said, was that the listing emphasized over five years of sales experience rather than plainly focusing on technical qualifications, prompting them to write, "The big companies should be stopped."

The user added, "You can't make this up '5-plus years sales experience,' and it doesn't then specify how many years HVAC experience. The service techs are literally salesmen at big companies."

Why does it matter?

HVAC problems are rarely optional expenses. When the heat goes out in winter, or the AC fails during a heat wave, homeowners and renters often need help fast, and that urgency can leave them vulnerable to pressure tactics.

If technicians are hired and rewarded more for sales ability than repair expertise, customers may end up paying for replacements, add-ons, or financing packages they did not actually need. That can be especially troubling for older adults, first-time homeowners, or anyone without the time or knowledge to challenge a recommendation on the spot.

When systems that could be repaired are pushed toward early replacement, that can mean more discarded equipment, manufacturing demand, and unnecessary spending for households already stretched thin.

The Reddit thread also suggested that many consumers notice the difference between service-first and sales-first companies.

One commenter said, "I just had a good guy come out today to check out our 29-year-old Lennox unit that I suspected something was wrong. No service charge, just told me to watch it and give him a call again if it acts up again."

What can I do?

One of the best protections is asking direct questions before booking a visit. Does the company pay technicians on commission? Will the tech provide repair and replacement options in writing? Can they explain why a part cannot be repaired?

Getting a second opinion can also be worth the extra time, especially for large quotes. If one company immediately recommends a full system replacement, another technician may be able to confirm whether that is truly necessary or whether a lower-cost repair is still a reasonable option.

Routine maintenance and good record-keeping can help, too. Keeping past invoices, model numbers, and service histories on hand makes it easier to assess whether a recommendation fits the unit's condition.

When you do find an honest company, that relationship can pay off over time. As one commenter explained, "We do this all the time, we look at it like yes it sucks not making money on that call but it pays off in the future because when it's time to replace, you'll likely only call us."

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