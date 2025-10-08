  • Business Business

Officials take bold action in wake of devastating US hurricane: 'Safer and more comfortable'

"These projects will drive down home utility bills."

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

North Carolina's state government has allocated $10 million to help repair local homes destroyed by Hurricane Helene. 

As Canary Media reported, Gov. Josh Stein approved the initiative to assist over 575 households in rebuilding their lives. Many low-income families in the region can't afford storm damage repairs or make energy-efficient upgrades to boost resiliency on their own. 

The financial commitment complements a disaster-relief package that lawmakers passed shortly after Hurricane Helene inundated the state. 

The money will be allocated to a regional government organization and nine community action agencies, which will guide households according to the federal Weatherization Assistance Program. To qualify, households consisting of a family of four must earn less than about $60,000. 

The program will provide valuable repairs and updates, such as adding insulation and improving appliance efficiency, lowering families' utility bills by hundreds of dollars.

"This effort is going to increase Western North Carolina's sound and efficient housing stock, reduce energy costs for the most vulnerable families and individuals, and make homes safer and more comfortable," said Julie Woosley, director of the State Energy Office.

The funds will be put to use starting in January and are expected to be entirely spent by 2030. 

Meanwhile, other state governments have been stepping up to help their residents recover after extreme storms. For example, Florida offered $10,000 to homeowners to make their houses hurricane-proof, and 25 states collaborated to enhance home energy efficiency efforts. 

When more homes are energy-efficient, it lessens strain on the grid and makes entire communities more resilient when hurricanes and other intense storms hit

"These projects will drive down home utility bills and ensure safer, healthier and more energy-efficient homes for families who need it most," said Reid Wilson, Department of Environmental Quality secretary.

"Hopefully, they will be built stronger and on much higher ground," one Facebook user commented on a Southern Alliance for Clean Energy post about the news.

