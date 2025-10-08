Officials take bold action in wake of devastating US hurricane: 'Safer and more comfortable'

North Carolina's state government has allocated $10 million to help repair local homes destroyed by Hurricane Helene.

As Canary Media reported, Gov. Josh Stein approved the initiative to assist over 575 households in rebuilding their lives. Many low-income families in the region can't afford storm damage repairs or make energy-efficient upgrades to boost resiliency on their own.

The financial commitment complements a disaster-relief package that lawmakers passed shortly after Hurricane Helene inundated the state.

The money will be allocated to a regional government organization and nine community action agencies, which will guide households according to the federal Weatherization Assistance Program. To qualify, households consisting of a family of four must earn less than about $60,000.

The program will provide valuable repairs and updates, such as adding insulation and improving appliance efficiency, lowering families' utility bills by hundreds of dollars.

"This effort is going to increase Western North Carolina's sound and efficient housing stock, reduce energy costs for the most vulnerable families and individuals, and make homes safer and more comfortable," said Julie Woosley, director of the State Energy Office.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

The funds will be put to use starting in January and are expected to be entirely spent by 2030.

Meanwhile, other state governments have been stepping up to help their residents recover after extreme storms. For example, Florida offered $10,000 to homeowners to make their houses hurricane-proof, and 25 states collaborated to enhance home energy efficiency efforts.

When more homes are energy-efficient, it lessens strain on the grid and makes entire communities more resilient when hurricanes and other intense storms hit.

"These projects will drive down home utility bills and ensure safer, healthier and more energy-efficient homes for families who need it most," said Reid Wilson, Department of Environmental Quality secretary.

"Hopefully, they will be built stronger and on much higher ground," one Facebook user commented on a Southern Alliance for Clean Energy post about the news.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



