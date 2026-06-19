Texas city's water bills are already rising, and a $71 million PFAS mandate could drive them higher

Decisions being made now could help determine what residents pay later.

Water bills in Huntsville, Texas, have already gone up, and another possible increase is tied to federal regulation. New EPA limits on PFAS — often called "forever chemicals" — could help improve drinking water quality while also forcing costly changes at the regional water system.

If those upgrades are required, the price tag now being discussed is more than $71 million, creating another potential source of pressure on future rates.

What's happening?

According to the Trinity River Authority (TRA), as reported by the Huntsville Item, recent PFAS results for the Huntsville Regional Water Supply System are higher than the drinking water limits the EPA adopted in 2024.

Water systems are currently expected to comply by 2029, although federal officials have also discussed moving that deadline to 2031.

TRA testing found average concentrations in treated water of roughly 4.5 parts per trillion for PFOA and just over 6 parts per trillion for PFOS. Each is above the EPA's new 4-parts-per-trillion cap.

According to the Huntsville Item, city council members heard about the issue during a May 19 workshop on the system's long-term capital improvement plan. In that discussion, TRA said PFAS treatment could become one of the largest upcoming costs, with an early estimate of about $71.5 million.

Included in that estimate is a $60 million construction placeholder in the authority's six-year capital plan for 2029. City water quality data from 2024 also came in above the future federal limit, showing PFOA at 4.1 parts per trillion and PFOS at 7.7 parts per trillion.

Why does it matter?

PFAS are a large group of human-made chemicals that can remain in water and the environment for long periods. The EPA's stricter limits reflect evolving science and efforts to reduce exposure through drinking water.

At the same time, the cost for updated treatment equipment or other infrastructure would likely be paid for by customers in a city where water rates are already rising.

For the moment, Huntsville remains within the standards now in effect. The system is not out of compliance today, and the future rule cannot be enforced before April 2029.

Under the new EPA rule, compliance will be based on rolling annual averages rather than a single result. Whether Huntsville ultimately needs full-scale treatment will depend on how those numbers shift over time.

Utilities often need years to plan, finance, and build major treatment upgrades. Decisions being made now could help determine what residents pay later.

What's being done?

For now, Huntsville remains in a holding pattern: Current standards are being met, but future federal limits could trigger a major new expense. Whether that $71.5 million estimate becomes a reality may depend on sampling trends, EPA deadlines, and how quickly local officials are required to act.

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