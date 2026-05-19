Colossal wind turbine with football field blades off China's coast could power 30,000 homes

Its size is just as eye-catching as its output.

A huge new wind turbine in China is redefining what "big" means in clean energy.

With blades significantly longer than a football field, a single one of these turbines is expected to produce enough annual output to power about 30,000 homes, the machine is the latest sign of how quickly offshore wind is scaling up.

Dongfang Electric Corporation is the company behind these behemoth turbines. In August of 2025, it installed a 26-megawatt offshore wind turbine prototype at a Dongying wind-power test and certification site in Shandong, which, according to ZME Science, is the world's largest installed single-unit turbine by power rating and size.

Its size is just as eye-catching as its output. The turbine has a swept area of about 19 acres, which ZME Science estimates could fully encapsulate nearly 300 full-sized tennis courts. Under strong wind conditions, it could generate nearly 100 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

Although the model is intended for offshore deployment, this initial version is being tested on land near the coast. It was also built with anti-corrosion protection and typhoon-resistant features designed to withstand harsh marine conditions over time.

Part of what makes the massive size of this turbine so notable is the speed of which companies have been able to scale them. Just five years ago, the largest wind turbine by rated capacity was 15 megawatts. So the 60% increase in capacity only took four years to achieve.

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China is already moving ahead with the next generation of oversized turbines. In January 2026, a 20-megawatt Goldwind and China Three Gorges turbine was installed offshore in Fujian, making it the largest turbine currently operating at sea.

Larger turbines can generate more electricity because they capture wind across a much wider area. That means developers may be able to produce the same amount of power with fewer machines, fewer foundations, fewer undersea cables, and potentially lower costs over time.

That could have real-world benefits beyond the energy sector. Lower-cost renewable electricity can help utilities and businesses manage power costs more affordably, especially as demand continues to rise. Cleaner power can also cut the pollution linked to dirty fuels, improving public health and local air quality.

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