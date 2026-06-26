New city development aims to end stigma and turn Detroit into a magnet for young talent

"We look at the city as a product."

Detroit's new Hudson's development is being treated as more than a flashy building debut. At 1.5 million square feet, it stands as a prominent sign of a much longer effort to make downtown Detroit a place where young professionals want to put down roots and pursue work.

What happened?

Hudson's Detroit was introduced last fall as a major downtown addition, around the same period Jared Fleisher became president of Bedrock. As Fast Company reported, the project represents the payoff from more than a decade of work by Bedrock, the real estate company founded and chaired by billionaire Dan Gilbert.

Bedrock's ambitions have extended beyond completing a landmark project. The firm has spent years working to strengthen Detroit's revival and make the city more appealing to both residents already there and people considering moving in.

"We look at the city as a product," Fleisher said. From that perspective, the focus is not just a single building, but whether Detroit overall feels livable, exciting, and full of opportunity.

Why does it matter?

Cities across the country are competing for residents, workers, and investment. If a downtown can draw young talent, it can help support local businesses, strengthen the tax base, and build momentum for more housing, jobs, and amenities nearby.

More activity in the city center can also give employers more reason to invest locally and bolster the case for improving public spaces and infrastructure. Concentrating growth in an established urban core can make it easier for more people to live closer to work and reduce long, car-dependent commutes.

Detroit has spent years pushing back against narratives of decline, and a development on this scale sends a message of confidence. It also shows how major redevelopment projects are increasingly being judged not just by their size, but by whether they help make a city feel like a place people actively choose.

What are people saying?

Fleisher described Bedrock's strategy in business terms, stating, according to Fast Company: "We've got to produce something that your customer wants, and our customers [are] talented young people who are the fuel of a modern economy. We want that customer to choose our city."

Fleisher added that Gilbert offers an even more important contribution than financial backing. "When you have clarity on values and clarity on vision, it's easy to execute. That's what Dan brings," he said. "Our vision at the highest level is to make Detroit the greatest city on earth."

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