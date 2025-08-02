One of the world's largest energy projects secures new partner as it nears launch: 'Will make a significant contribution toward ... energy security'

"Will deliver enough green energy to power more than 3 million … homes."

A multi-billion-dollar clean energy project is continuing to make progress with the announcement of an official lighting partner.

The Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm is currently in production in the North Sea, which will be the world's largest offshore wind farm when it's completed in 2027. This third installment will be situated in the sea near Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2 and will generate more electricity than both of them combined.

"Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm will deliver enough green energy to power more than 3 million UK homes," per the project's official website.

"An £8.5 billion infrastructure project, Hornsea 3 will make a significant contribution toward UK energy security, as well as the local and national economy."

The project team has announced that Norwegian lighting company Glamox will provide marine-certified LED lights for Hornsea 3, according to a report by Renewable Energy Magazine.

These lights will cover the entire exterior of the turbine foundation platforms, including cranes, access doors, landing areas, and guardrails, ensuring that everything is well-lit for maintenance workers.

Clean resources like solar and wind power are the future of energy and excellent alternatives to dirty fuels that pollute our air. Massive projects like Hornsea 3 provide power to millions of people and lower energy costs for everyone.

Wind farms also help provide more stability for local electrical grids, promote energy independence, and create new jobs. Offshore farms are becoming more popular because the turbines can be installed in deep waters where the winds are stronger and can generate more power.

"We cut our teeth on lighting offshore energy platforms beginning in the 1970s and are now leading in lighting the transition to offshore wind," said Tommy Stranden, chief sales and commercial officer at Glamox, per Renewable Energy Magazine.

"We provide lighting globally for turbines, substations, and the vessels that install, commission, and service wind farms. Lighting is a crucial component of every offshore wind farm."

