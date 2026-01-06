  • Business Business

New report uncovers startling reason nearly half of American homeowners want to relocate this year: 'Changing when and how people buy homes'

The fact that one in two homeowners was motivated to consider a move underscores the escalation of the crisis.

by Kim LaCapria
According to a survey by home insurer Kin Insurance, half of America's homeowners are considering moving due to climate change.

Photo Credit: iStock

Close to half of America's homeowners are "considering moving" this year, according to the  Independent, but not to access better schools or even for career opportunities.

That detail emerged from a survey conducted by home insurer Kin Insurance in its yearly homeownership trends report.

As Kin observed — and Yahoo Finance reported Monday — home prices and interest rates remain high, creating market conditions that aren't exactly the sort linked to record home sales.

However, 49% of 1,000 homeowners surveyed are weighing housing market volatility against the rapidly escalating problem of extreme weather, a direct result of rising temperatures worldwide.

As the Independent observed, while Americans were largely spared severe hurricanes in 2025, the year began with deadly, devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Extreme heat wracked much of the country as summer set in, and flash floods claimed more than 100 lives in Texas.

The fact that one in two homeowners, which Kin Insurance described as a "surprisingly high percentage" of respondents, was motivated to consider a move underscored the gravity and immediacy of the extreme weather crisis.

Although it can be easy to confuse "severe weather" with "extreme weather," the latter is a distinct, novel phenomenon. Hurricanes, floods, droughts, heat waves, and wildfires have always been a part of Earth's weather systems, but an overheating planet supercharges them.

All of these weather patterns will continue apace, but as we've seen in recent extreme weather events, they've become more destructive, less predictable, deadlier, and costlier.

On Monday, Kin Insurance issued a press release introducing its findings, including another startling statistic: 45% of American homeowners said they weren't considering a move, meaning those thinking about it outnumbered them.

"Kin uncovered that climate is driving decisions about where people live and the rising costs of homeownership are changing when and how people buy homes," the release observed. 

How concerned are you about rising energy costs?

I can hardly afford my bills now 😮‍💨

It's a little worrisome 😥

Not much 😕

Not at all 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As a home insurance firm, Kin is at the forefront of the issue, but its survey showed that Americans are increasingly aware of climate risks such as extreme weather. 

A full 93% of respondents admitted they feared "damage to their home in the next two to three years," citing rising temperatures and unpredictable weather, while a further 68% believed extreme weather events in 2026 would be worse than those in 2025.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x