After a job loss put them in frugal mode, one shopper deleted the Amazon app and never looked back

"One of the best decisions I've ever made."

A recent Reddit post about deleting the Amazon app sparked a discussion about unnecessary and costly purchases.

In their post on the subreddit r/Frugal, a homeowner explained their household entered "emergency super-frugal mode" after their partner lost their job. To prevent needless purchases, the poster decided to delete the Amazon app from their phone.

The user said their roughly $90,000 salary still covered the basics where they lived, but the loss of income prompted them to rethink convenience spending.

Their solution was simple: delete the app that made it effortless to buy "anything and get anything in a day or two." Once that friction-free option was gone, they realized they didn't actually need many of the items they used to browse for.

Instead, the poster said they started using old clothes for rags and making do with extra containers and stored items before buying replacements. They kept the app off their phone even after their partner found a new job and said they were no longer chasing deals.

The post drew strong support on the subreddit with commenters sharing similar tactics such as closing an Amazon card, deleting "save for later" lists, and not renewing Prime.

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Convenience shopping can quietly drain a budget. Removing one major buying trigger can help people separate wants from actual needs, especially during stressful financial moments.

"I canceled Amazon Prime about 2 years ago, and deleted the Amazon app off my phone," one user wrote. "One of the best decisions I've ever made."

Another said they became uncomfortable with a "wasteful cycle" after learning many returned products may be discarded, even when still usable.

Buying less in the first place can mean less clutter at home, fewer regretted purchases, and less money tied up in items that go unused.

Sometimes the best money-saving move is not finding a better deal, but making it harder to shop impulsively in the first place.

"Amazon is like an impulse-buy heaven. There's nothing on there I need that I can't find in a local store," another added.

"Taking the convenience out of shopping really makes you stop and think before spending money," one commenter wrote.

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