Real estate listing sparks backlash after side-by-side photos surface: 'Should probably be illegal'

"I wish there was a way to report these."

While scrolling through a home listing, one Reddit user was taken aback after spotting a controversial type of image featured in the advertisement.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The listing showed an AI-generated image of the home as its main photo, rather than the actual property.

"An egregious use of AI to 'imagine' the potential of this investor opportunity," the original poster remarked, sharing side-by-side comparisons that highlighted the disparity between the AI image and the real property.

The AI rendering depicts a dramatically upgraded version of the property, complete with modern landscaping and structural upgrades that do not exist in the present home.

Many viewers argued that the tactic crossed the line from creative marketing into potentially misleading territory. Situations like this can make it difficult for buyers to know what they're actually looking at when browsing online — a phenomenon referred to as "housefishing."

While digital staging has existed for years, the rise of AI tools is making it easier than ever to generate convincing images of homes that may look nothing like the real property.

Reddit users were quick to express their frustration with the listing.

"I wish there was a way to report these," one user wrote. "Not disclosing you're using AI and especially using an AI image as the main 'photo' in your listing is unethical as hell and probably a violation of the FCC's rules on advertising."

Another user questioned the method, asking, "Who are they trying to trick with this?"

Some commenters called for stricter rules against the practice.

"If not unethical, it should be," one person wrote. "Should probably be illegal."

Others said the trend made them wish for simpler, more honest listing techniques.

"This makes me nostalgic for the real estate posts that included a crayon sketch by someone's kid of what it could look like," one user joked.

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