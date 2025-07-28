Australia sees 'battery boom' following launch of massive government incentive program: 'Will help smooth ... [an] increasingly volatile power market'

Australian incentives have caused home power storage system sales to quadruple, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Australia's Cheaper Home Batteries Program has been offering 30% rebates on home energy storage, and the results have been phenomenal.

"The volume for May was 400 percent higher than the previous month, and about two-thirds of all quote requests are now for home batteries," said Origin Energy's general manager electrification Chris Zondanos, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Energy storage is a vital part of supporting the transition to renewable energy. A natural ebb and flow of wind and solar power supply requires batteries to keep the lights on during evenings. Not only does such a model reduce grid electrical needs dramatically, saving users money, it also reduces atmospheric pollution.

Australia in particular leans heavily on coal power generation. The more solar installations that replace this dirty fuel, the fewer planet-warming emissions are generated that exacerbate destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. Coal also contributes to localized health risks by getting into people's lungs and making them sick.

Government figures estimated that Sydney and Melbourne residents could cut their electric bill in half with a solar system installed, but panels can reduce bills to $0 in some cases. U.S. residents can also save up to $10,000 off solar installations by using EnergySage's free tool, which connects homeowners with vetted local installers.

Federal tax incentives are only available in the U.S. until the end of the year, so it's best to jump on the savings while you can.

Analysts are optimistic that Australia's uptake of energy storage will benefit its grid stability.

"Growth in battery adoption will help Australia smooth its increasingly volatile power market, and allow greater integration of renewables," said BloombergNEF's Leonard Quong.

"Small-scale battery deployments have failed to keep pace with rooftop solar installations, weighed down by stubbornly high up-front costs and a lack of policy support."

