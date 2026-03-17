Real estate listing ignites backlash after side-by-side photos surface: 'Do they even look at them before posting?'

"This is going to be another one of those depressing things about human nature, isn't it?"

What appeared to be a sleek, high-end luxury home listing quickly drew attention when viewers spotted something unusual in the photos.

In the subreddit r/zillowgonewild, a Reddit user shared screenshots of a $2.5 million property listing that included images labeled "Potential Remodel Renderings." However, the visuals were not professional architectural mockups. Instead, they appeared to be poorly generated AI images.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were quick to point out strange details in the renderings, including distorted design elements and unrealistic architectural features.

"Potential renovations so good they got the neighbors wanting to merge into your house," one user joked.

These odd details raised questions about how closely the renderings reflect what's actually possible.

"Do they even look at them before posting?" one commenter asked.

Others said the situation highlights how artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming online real estate marketing — sometimes blurring the line between possibility and reality in ways that could deceive potential buyers.

"I feel like AI for home listing should not be permissible as it feels misleading," another user wrote. "Even staging, I am not sure about."

Another person voiced a more cynical perspective: "This is going to be another one of those depressing things about human nature isn't it. We're going to find out that bad AI renderings in the listings make houses sell 38% faster for 9% more and it will become standard."

Still, some viewers pointed out that the listing was at least transparent about the images being renderings.

"At least they're upfront about using AI, I guess? Better than being deceptive about it," the commenter said.

The discussion reflects a broader shift underway in the housing market as new technologies reshape how properties are presented online. While digital staging and architectural renderings have existed for years, AI-powered tools now allow anyone to create speculative visuals with unprecedented ease and minimal cost.

For buyers, the post serves as a reminder to look carefully at listings and focus on what's actually there, not just what might be possible.

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