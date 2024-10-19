The government wants to provide 'every American household' up to $14,000 to upgrade their home: 'A transformative deal'

A heat pump can save you up to $1,000 a year, while a heat pump water heater could save up to $550 in that time frame.

Are you ready to get thousands of free dollars to upgrade your home?

Through the Inflation Reduction Act's Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates program, you could get up to $14,000 in rebates for equipment and appliances that can save you money on your energy bills. For instance, the program will give you up to $4,000 for an electrical panel, $840 for an Energy Star-certified electric heat pump clothes dryer, $1,750 for an Energy Star-certified electric heat pump water heater, and $8,000 for an Energy Star-certified electric heat pump for space heating and cooling.

Plus, you could get an additional $8,000 thanks to the Home Efficiency Rebates program, which provides discounts for projects that reduce a home's energy usage by at least 20%.

Does this sound too good to be true? We promise it's not.

"It really is a transformative deal," Ari Matusiak, chief executive officer of Rewiring America, an electrification nonprofit, told The New York Times.

This is great news for homeowners, as these upgrades can seriously cut monthly electricity costs. For instance, a heat pump can save you up to $1,000 a year, while a heat pump water heater could save up to $550 in that time frame. A heat pump clothes dryer can reduce energy use by at least 28% compared to standard dryers, according to Energy Star.

All of these energy savings are also good for the environment. Residential energy use is responsible for about 20% of planet-warming pollution in the United States. Rising global temperatures threaten people and the planet as they make weather catastrophes like hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and flooding more frequent and severe.

If navigating the IRA is daunting to you, Rewiring America can help. This organization has a ton of free tools to help people navigate available tax incentives, find contractors, and make upgrading their homes way cheaper.

So what are you waiting for? Electrify your home today.

