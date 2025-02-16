Home Depot employee sparks debate with photo of questionable practice inside store: 'I am saddened every time'

A Reddit post has brought attention to Home Depot's disposal practices, with employees sharing stories of throwing away perfectly good plumbing supplies and building materials.

"Had to throw away 5 carts of plumbing. Buybacks. From the sink/toilet Maintenance bays. What a waste," wrote one employee to the r/HomeDepot community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

Home Depot employees are speaking out about the company's waste management practices. The original poster shared a photo showing three shopping carts packed with individual plumbing supplies destined for disposal.

Another employee added a stark perspective: "Yeah I work in millwork and we have to throw away a lot of molding and trim. I am saddened every time I got to the dumpster and chuck product down the chute. Should be able to at least repurpose it somehow but nope. To the garbage it goes."

These items come from customer returns and buybacks that are products that could be resold or repurposed but instead end up in landfills.

Why is this waste problem concerning?

When building materials and plumbing supplies end up in landfills, they contribute to overflowing waste sites and missed opportunities for material reuse. Many of these items contain plastic components that won't break down for hundreds of years.

The construction industry already produces substantial waste, adding unused, functional materials that put unnecessary strain on our planet's resources and waste management systems.

Is Home Depot doing anything about this?

Home Depot has made public commitments to sustainability, striving to reduce carbon pollution by 50% by 2035. They've also pledged to produce and procure 335 megawatts of alternative energy projects by this year.

However, the company's current return policy often leads to disposing of usable materials rather than finding ways to resell or repurpose them. This practice contradicts its stated environmental objectives.

What's being done about construction waste more broadly?

Several initiatives are tackling construction material waste. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity's ReStore accept and resell new and gently used building materials, keeping them out of landfills while making home improvements more affordable for communities.

Some retailers have started implementing "recommerce" programs, reselling returned items at a discount. Others partner with local contractors and DIY organizations to donate usable materials.

Companies could adopt similar practices by creating dedicated sections for discounted returns or partnering with local organizations that can use these materials. This approach would reduce waste while creating new revenue streams and supporting community projects.

Shoppers can help by checking if their local ReStore or similar organizations accept building material donations before returning items to big-box stores. They can also ask store managers about implementing donation programs for returns and discontinued items.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.