Shopper raises concerns after discovering disturbing practice at hardware store: 'It should be a crime'

Online shoppers are calling out retailers for an unsettling trend: decorating live cacti with hot-glued plastic flowers and neon paint.

What's happening?

A Reddit post spotlighted these modified plants, sparking a discussion about waste and plant welfare.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I found these cacti with plastic flowers glued on them in hardware store," the frustrated user shared.

These modifications have become commonplace in garden centers and hardware stores, where small cacti are sold with artificial decorations.

A former retail employee added their perspective: "I went with my wife to get some plants yesterday and we saw those and some cacti spray painted with bright colors. I remember the cacti with the fake flower when I used to work for Lowe's. It should be a crime to do that to them poor plants."

Why is decorating live plants with plastic concerning?

The artificial additions introduce more plastic waste into the environment, as the fake flowers and paint eventually end up in landfills at best.

More concerning is the potential harm to the cacti themselves. Hot glue and paint can damage their ability to photosynthesize and grow properly, often leading to premature death and more waste.

These modified plants also perpetuate unrealistic expectations about how cacti naturally bloom, misleading consumers who might be disappointed when their next cactus doesn't maintain the same artificial appearance.

Is the retail industry doing anything about this?

While some retailers continue this practice, others are moving toward more sustainable plant merchandising.

Several garden centers highlight the natural beauty of unmodified cacti, educating customers about their authentic blooming cycles and care requirements. Some stores now offer detailed plant care cards and natural decorative alternatives, including colored pots or decorative toppers.

What's being done about unnecessary plant modifications more broadly?

Some local nurseries and botanical gardens offer educational programs about desert plants' natural growth patterns and beautiful blooming cycles. Social media communities dedicated to proper plant care are helping spread awareness about artificially modified plants.

There are many natural alternatives for shoppers interested in colorful, low-maintenance plants. Cacti and succulents come in different shapes, sizes, and colors naturally, and many produce beautiful flowers when properly cared for.

Choosing unmodified plants is a sustainable decision that spreads the joy of watching your plant thrive and bloom on its own. (It also saves money with plants that are more likely to survive in the long term.)

Supporting retailers that avoid artificial plant modifications clearly conveys that consumers prefer sustainable, natural options.

