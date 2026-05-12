'This bill will rein in abusive HOAs': Minnesota lawmakers pass 'HOA Bill of Rights' protecting homeowners

Minnesota homeowners are closer to getting stronger protections against surprise fees, clouded decision-making, and conflicts of interest in their communities.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Senate passed HF1268/SF1750, a long-developing package of reforms that lawmakers described as an HOA residents' bill of rights. The legislation now goes to Gov. Tim Walz. If he signs it, which he is expected to do, the new rules would retroactively take effect Jan. 1.

According to Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, that would be a significant change in a state where roughly one-quarter of residents live in homeowners associations and where 82% of new homes are part of one. For many families, HOA rules affect everything from monthly costs to how much say they have over the place they live. Minnesota's proposal looks to make that system fairer, more transparent, and less costly when disputes arise.

One of the biggest changes would require boards to give homeowners at least 21 days to review and comment on any rule before it is adopted, changed, or repealed, per Fox 9. That would give residents more time to understand proposals that could affect their finances, property use, or quality of life — and a better opportunity to weigh in before decisions are finalized.

The bill also sets new limits on penalties. A fine for one violation would be limited to $100 unless members authorize a higher amount. Late fees would be limited to whichever is higher: $20 or 5% of the unpaid amount. Those limits are intended to prevent small disputes or delayed payments from becoming large financial burdens for households already facing high housing costs.

Fox 9 also reported that the legislation would prohibit retaliation against unit owners for exercising rights provided under state law. For residents who have felt pressured or intimidated about challenging unfair treatment, that protection could make it easier to raise concerns without fear of punishment.

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Another major focus is on one of the most common sources of frustration in HOA governance: contracts and board conflicts. Board members would be prohibited from taking part in discussions or votes on a contract if they or a family member has a financial stake in it.

Many of these issues are felt by homeowners across the country. Overreaching HOAs often put more emphasis on outdated rules and guidelines, going after homeowners for their money-saving upgrades, such as solar panels or even just a native plant garden.

Taken together, the changes are designed to give homeowners more of a voice while preserving flexibility for boards and property managers. Supporters say that balance is part of what has helped the bipartisan legislation advance after two years of work.

"Homeowners across Minnesota have been sharing their stories of experiencing excessive fines and fees, unjust foreclosures, decisions lacking transparency impacting their homes and finances, and more," Sen. Eric Lucero, the lead Republican on the Housing and Homelessness Prevention Committee, said. "... The reforms in this bill will rein in abusive HOAs by empowering residents with more information, more rights, and more protections. This bill is a true bipartisan compromise."

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