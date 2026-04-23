'Is [it] legally enforceable?' Resident seeks help after HOA adopts solar restriction

One New Jersey homebuyer was excited about installing solar panels on their soon-to-be purchased house until they discovered a restrictive homeowners association policy in the neighborhood that could prevent their upgrade.

The original poster took to the Reddit forum r/solar for advice on whether the policy should stop them from finalizing the home purchase.

The OP explained that they had read about a New Jersey state law preventing HOAs from blocking residential solar installations, but they were unsure how restrictive the rules could be in practice.

"Solar is a big part of my decision to buy property, and this has now left me conflicted," they wrote. "Is [it] legally enforceable?"

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Upgrading your home with solar panels is one of the best ways to curb rising energy costs and even cut ties with domineering utility companies, but complicated zoning requirements and HOA policies can put a damper on a worthwhile investment.

Fortunately, free online resources, such as those from EnergySage, can help homeowners cut through the red tape, compare quotes, and get quick installation estimates.

While a few users offered their thoughts, there was no clear answer for the OP's situation in the comment section. However, according to a local solar installer, HOAs are generally prohibited from adopting or enforcing rules that outright ban rooftop solar projects under New Jersey law.

EnergySage pointed out that most HOAs that attempt to block solar projects are concerned about the aesthetics of panels impacting the property values in the neighborhood. However, EnergySage experts Alix Langone and Casey McDevitt explained, these concerns are usually unfounded.

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"Homes with solar panels actually sell for an average of 4% more than homes without solar power, according to Zillow," they said. "If your HOA is pushing back on your solar installation, it's worth highlighting this fact to the decision makers."

Plus, about 30 states in the U.S. have varying degrees of solar access rights, which limit local entities, including HOAs, from preventing solar upgrades.

However, even with these laws in place, some HOAs may attempt to make the approval process unnecessarily complicated. That's why it's vital to find vetted installers that can make your transition to cleaner energy as smooth as possible.

Consider connecting with EnergySage to find reliable providers in your area. Homeowners who consult with the company's experts can save up to $10,000 on installation costs and purchasing.

EnergySage even offers a helpful mapping tool to show the average cost of solar in your area, plus all of the incentives you may be eligible for. It can help you lock in the best price based on your home and budget.

While many homeowners know battery backups can keep the lights on during a power outage, fewer realize that they can also significantly reduce energy bills when paired with solar panels. By storing excess power, they can help you to avoid peak electricity rates.

To explore what solar panels and battery storage could do for your home, check out EnergySage's free home energy backup resources. They can help you compare installation estimates and gather the information you need to make an informed decision.

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