Homeowner blasts historic district after 'infuriating' ruling blocking money-saving renovation: 'Went to the board meeting knowing we'd probably lose'

One homeowner living in a historic district in Georgia was deeply frustrated to find that they would not be allowed street-facing solar panels under any circumstances — even after appealing that decision to the city. They shared their experience in a Reddit post.

"We paid $50 and went to the board meeting knowing we'd probably lose and have to appeal," said the original poster. "Shockingly, half the board voted yes, but the chair broke the tie with a denial. So, off to the city we went for a $200 appeal. … As much as we tried, we lost again."

Solar panels may not appear historic, but they have benefits that outweigh appearances. They save you money on utility bills, insulating you against rising energy prices, and when tied to the appropriate battery storage, can even make your home more resilient against power outages and disasters. With all that in mind, it's no wonder that the original poster wanted to install solar panels — regardless of the classic look of their home.

The original poster was annoyed that they wouldn't have the option to do so. "We could appeal to the superior court of the county, but it's another $200 and the same standard but even tougher," they said. "The whole process was a waste of time."

