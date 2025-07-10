Onlooker outraged after spotting obnoxious addition to historic building: 'They need to take it down'

It's not news to state that the modern world is oversaturated with advertisements.

Since the dawn of consumer culture, ads have been visible everywhere, trying to sell us products. But there's always something a little unsettling about seeing the commercialism inherent in marketing invade an otherwise historic or hallowed space.

Such was the case at the Melbourne Central Shopping Centre, which became the subject of a viral post on the r/melbourne subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the user shared a photo of the Centre's famous shot tower covered in a full advertising sleeve for Hahn, a popular Australian beer company, with a giant prop beer bottle hanging above the tower.

"Putting an advertising condom on a historic building is embarrassing," the original poster's caption read.

The advertising industry encourages people to be relentless consumers, leading to the purchase of things that may not be necessary. In addition to the financial toll that overconsumption takes on consumers' wallets, there are also environmental impacts.

Simply put, excessive purchasing contributes to planet-heating pollution — starting with the production of these goods — and adds more waste to already overpopulated landfills.

There are various ways for individuals to counteract these inherently harmful byproducts. This includes researching eco-conscious companies before purchasing, frequenting local thrift stores, or joining appropriately named Buy Nothing groups, where community members can find used goods for free.

Aussie Redditors were unsurprisingly frustrated and annoyed by the garish spectacle.

"I hate this," wrote one user. "I reckon it will [backfire] on them - betting they need to take it down early."

"It's a shame that a piece of history is being used as a billboard for mediocre beer," read a top-rated comment. "It's like putting a neon sign on a masterpiece."

Another response framed the whole situation in sharp relief: "Advertising is a blight."

