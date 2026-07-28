Oregon greenlit 17 data centers before a tax break freeze, and now the backlash is in court

"We are giving away our governing authority as elected officials."

In Hillsboro, a fast-growing tech hub in Oregon, a debate over the public's input into rapid development is now headed to court after local officials approved 17 data centers just before a state moratorium on a key tax break took effect.

What happened?

As Courthouse News reported, Hillsboro and Washington County moved those approvals through in a late rush connected to Oregon's enterprise zone program, which offers major tax breaks to businesses.

Opponents say the subsidies have spared data center developers roughly $84 million that otherwise could have supported schools, fire departments, and other public services. The legal challenge came in June, when the outlet reported the land-use organization 1000 Friends of Oregon sued.

"Out of public view and in a hurry, city and county staff approved those applications without the required notice and without authorization or oversight," attorney Jesse A. Buss wrote in the complaint, per Courthouse News.

Among those named in the suit are Hillsboro, Washington County, and tech heavy hitters such as Adobe, CoreWeave, Dropbox, Flexential, and Nvidia.

Those bringing the case include farmers from the area, environmental advocates, a school board member, and sitting Hillsboro City Council member Kipperlyn Sinclair.

The conflict has become a defining battle in Oregon's so-called Silicon Forest, where server campuses and warehouses increasingly share space with farmland and historic properties, as Courthouse News detailed.

Why does it matter?

For many residents, the issue goes beyond land-use procedure. They see it as a question of whether wealthy corporations are getting sweetheart deals while local communities are left with higher costs and fewer resources.

Local farmer and plaintiff Aaron Nichols summed up that frustration.

"It's crazy," Nichols told Courthouse News. "We have to get the city to collect the taxes that it's owed and get corporations to pay the taxes they owe."

Nichols and other critics say productive Willamette Valley farmland is being converted for developments that create relatively few jobs compared with other industrial projects. Schools have become another major focus.

"There's just not enough money in the school system," Nichols relayed to the outlet. "We fundraise for pencils and stuff, but, you know, the extremely rich data centers never pitch in."

Residents argue the tax breaks for data centers are contributing to tighter school budgets, larger class sizes, and reduced student services. They have also pointed to heavy water and energy use, possible pollution near schools, and land costs rising beyond what working farmers can compete with.

What's being done?

The lawsuit is one avenue for opponents seeking to reverse, or at least challenge, the approvals.

A key issue in the case is whether officials leaned on an overly narrow administrative route, Courthouse News noted. Hillsboro City Council member Kipperlyn Sinclair has been one of the clearest advocates for change.

"We are giving away our governing authority as elected officials," she declared to the outlet, while advocating for a process that includes a public hearing and a recorded council vote.

The pushback has also extended beyond the courts. Residents have continued protesting, tracked permit applications, and turned data centers into a major local election issue.

There has already been some policy movement. In July, the Hillsboro City Council unanimously voted to require full public hearings for new data center proposals. The council also adopted a 180-day pause on additional agreements connected to the state's Strategic Investment Program, according to Courthouse News.

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