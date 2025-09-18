School district shares the surprising way it plans to slash $70,000 in utility costs: 'Electricity rates have increased a lot'

"The district has done a good job of foreseeing that."

After installing solar panels, a Pennsylvania school district expects to save up to $70,000 on electricity over the next 25 years as it provides students with an enhanced learning experience.

As TribLive detailed, Highlands School District believes it will pay practically nothing or even $0 to power its greenhouse after PA Solar Center founder and executive director Sharon Pillar helped Highlands obtain a $20,000 (in total) Google/employee matching grant to go solar.

"Electricity rates have increased a lot in [the] last 10 years and they're expected to keep climbing," said Leo Kowalski, PA Solar Center's director of transformation. "The district has done a good job of foreseeing that and putting solar in to keep costs down."

While EnergySage's free tools have helped homeowners around the country obtain quick and comparable solar estimates from trusted installers, the school district's move demonstrates how solar is an investment that will pay dividends now and in the future.

Already, installing solar panels is one of the best ways to slash energy bills and eliminate pollution from dirty fuels — pollution that disrupts learning by supercharging extreme weather events, leading to temporary school closures, and exacerbating health issues such as asthma.

Assistant Superintendent Cathleen Cubelic told TribLive that the solar-powered enhancement will provide students with hands-on opportunities to learn about agriculture and sustainability while freeing up more money for the district, making the move a win-win. "It will further enrich their educational experiences while also promoting a greener future," she said.

Meanwhile, many homeowners are turning to EnergySage to score their own solar victories, saving an average of up to $10,000 on installation costs.

If you're interested, starting your solar project now could give you the best bang for your buck in the long term. Federal solar incentives expire Dec. 31.

EnergySage's mapping tool can provide further insight into which state-specific incentives are available in your area, while the free heat pump quote comparison tool can help you upgrade to another popular money-saving technology that's also better for the planet.

That's because heat pumps are more energy efficient, so they account for less pollution even if powered by a dirty fuel-reliant grid. However, pairing a heat pump with a home solar system would provide the most robust savings and optimize its environmental benefits.

