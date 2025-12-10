Officials give greenlight to next-gen US nuclear power plant: 'An important step'

"Would enhance the legacy of our area."

A fusion energy developer, Helion Energy, received a permit to build a High-Impact Utility Facility to generate power via fusion.

As World Nuclear News reported, Chelan County, Washington, granted the permit to build the Orion fusion power plant in the small unincorporated community of Malaga.

Helion is working to build a cost-effective, energy-efficient power plant that uses pulsed, non-ignition fusion technology.

Local county officials applauded the energy company for engaging the local community to address questions and concerns.

Helion said that the new plant will provide "flexible, scalable, baseload power that is affordable, providing the world a new path to full decarbonisation of electricity generation."

The project differs from others in that it uses a pulsed fusion system to overcome physics challenges and directly generates electricity, reducing energy loss. Helion's approach also uses helium-3 and deuterium as fuel to maximize efficiency while minimizing its environmental impact.





Helion expects the new power plant to be operational by 2028 and to generate power of 50 megawatts-electric or more after a year.

This new Helion development is encouraging because fusion energy has great potential to transform our society. Fusion energy is a cleaner alternative to high-pollution sources like oil and gas. It may help companies, cities, and residents save on monthly energy costs.

Diversifying our planet's clean energy sources is a step in the right direction toward curbing pollution and creating a more sustainable living environment for everyone.

Meanwhile, startups and innovators have been advancing clean energy technology, while governments have been investing in renewable power sources.

"This is another important step toward a future of abundant, clean, safe, affordable energy," said Helion co-founder and CEO David Kirtley.

"Central Washington is known as the Buckle of the Power Belt for its foresight decades ago of bringing hydropower to the state," said Chelan County commissioner Kevin Overbay. "To be the home of fusion energy would enhance the legacy of our area as a continued leader in clean energy production."

