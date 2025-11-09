Researchers make disturbing findings after workers swallow pill-sized thermometers — here's what they found

Across the United States, more workers are collapsing from dangerous heat, reported The Washington Post. But now, new research shows exactly what's happening inside their bodies.

In Florida, a team from Emory University asked farmworkers to swallow pill-sized thermometers that tracked their core temperature during long, hot workdays.

What they found confirms what workers have been saying for years: The heat is not just uncomfortable — it's life-threatening.

What's happening?

The study followed 221 agricultural workers across Florida, measuring their body temperature every 30 to 60 seconds throughout their shifts. Nearly half of them reached or passed 110.4 degrees, the same as a fever from an infection. One woman's temperature rose to 102.7 before she clocked out.

The data revealed that workers' body temperatures dropped only during short breaks, usually around lunch, but many were not allowed to rest more often.

Despite these risks, there is still no national rule requiring employers to provide paid cooling breaks on hot days. Only seven states have heat protection laws.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

A federal rule drafted under Joe Biden's administration now faces an uncertain future under President Donald Trump.

According to the Labor Department, dozens of workers die and thousands fall ill each year from heat exposure, though officials said those numbers are vastly undercounted.

Why is this important?

This discovery matters because it turns workers' pain into undeniable proof. By showing real-time data from inside the body, researchers revealed how quickly heat stress builds and how little recovery time most people get.

Without rest, water, and shade, workers risk heart strain, dehydration, and long-term kidney damage.

For people like Irma, a South Florida nursery worker who fainted on the job, this isn't abstract science; it's daily life.

As she put it, "We want shade, water, rest," per the Post. Her words echo a growing call for dignity, safety, and fairness in the face of rising temperatures.

What's being done about it?

Workers and advocates are taking action.

In South Florida, a campaign, Planting Justice, is organizing nursery employees to demand better protections and pay during heat breaks. According to the Post, they're encouraging consumers to support nurseries that treat workers safely, a tactic that helped Florida tomato workers win stronger protections years ago.

The study gives its fight scientific weight. It shows that even short, regular breaks can cool bodies down and prevent lasting harm.

As awareness grows, this research could help build a future where no one has to risk their health for a paycheck and where every worker gets what they've been asking for all along: shade, water, and rest.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.