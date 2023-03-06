Some of the world’s coldest regions have found a smart, cost-effective way to stay warm during winter

In the thick of winter, sometimes it feels like the only thing on our minds is how to stay warm at home .

And as heat pumps start to replace traditional furnaces in many countries around the world, learning more about these systems is critical.

A heat pump moves heat from one location to another to provide heating and/or cooling for a building. It works by using a refrigerant system and a compressor to move heat from one place to another, rather than generating heat like a traditional furnace.

Heat pumps are considered a highly efficient alternative to traditional heating and cooling systems because they don’t generate heat but instead transfer it from one place to another. They are also more environmentally friendly because they don’t rely on dirty energy sources like coal or oil to generate heat.

You may be wondering how a heat pump could possibly find heat to transfer in the frigid dead of winter. But heat pumps are incredibly efficient, even in freezing temperatures.

In the heating mode, the outdoor unit collects heat from the surrounding air, even when the temperature is below freezing. The refrigerant absorbs the heat, and it is then compressed, which raises its temperature.

The hot refrigerant is then circulated to the indoor unit, where it releases its heat into the building, warming the air.

Heat pumps can keep your house warm and cozy, even during a Maine winter. Sweden also has a high adoption rate of heat pumps, with a significant portion of the country’s homes and buildings using the technology as their primary heat source.

Because heat pumps are more efficient than traditional furnaces, they can save you money on your utility bills each month. Bloc Power estimates there’s the potential for 20% to 40% savings on your annual heating and cooling costs.

