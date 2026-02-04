HVAC expert reveals why so many airports and hospitals are upgrading to heat pumps: 'A strategic investment in resilience'

Many energy-intensive facilities are now transitioning to heat pumps — and giving homeowners more reasons to switch to these planet-friendly, high-efficiency systems.

In a Facilities Dive article, Ned Greene — an associate principal at PAE Consulting Engineers with 25 years of HVAC consulting experience — explained how heat pumps can help hospitals, schools, airports, and other large facilities meet both operational and energy efficiency goals at scale.

Portland International Airport, for example, is installing a groundwater heat pump system that could provide 90% of heating without relying on coal, oil, or gas.

Heat pumps can be roughly three to five times as efficient as traditional gas systems, according to the International Energy Agency. The U.S. Energy Information Administration shared that rooftop air-source heat pumps require significantly less maintenance costs at only about $0.04 per MMBtu (Million British Thermal Units) per hour compared with up to $3.09 for gas boilers.





Installing a heat pump is a practical way to reduce energy bills. For homeowners choosing the right heat pump for their home, annual energy savings can range from $300 to $1,500, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

These benefits may also explain why heat pumps have been outselling gas furnaces every year since 2022. Growing recognition of heat pumps' efficiency and environmental advantages helped them capture 54.7% of the market in 2023.

If you want to reduce energy use and lower bills — while also helping minimize air pollution and lowering your home's environmental impact — consider installing a heat pump and making your home a smart home.

As Greene said per Facilities Dive, "Heat pumps aren't just a technical upgrade; they're a strategic investment in resilience, sustainability, and leadership."

