New company releases game-changing device that promises to drastically cut your energy bill: 'Like the most amazing maid of honor'

Its heat pump water heater can save a four-person family in the Northeast more than $6,000 over the device's lifetime.

What if there was a device that could provide drastic savings on energy bills without sacrificing comfort and convenience? Fortunately, this isn't a pipe dream — a heat pump water heater fits that bill perfectly.

What is a heat pump water heater?

People who have swapped traditional HVAC systems for heat pumps are probably already familiar with the concept.

Similar to the increasingly popular heating and cooling devices, heat pump water heaters work by moving heat rather than generating it, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Because they are two to three times more efficient than traditional water heaters, installing one is a surefire way to see a favorable dip in your utility bills.

One challenge in adopting heat pump water heaters is the upfront cost. Forbes estimates that models cost anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 — a tad more expensive than a conventional water heater.

However, the United States government is offering various tax incentives and rebates for eco-friendly upgrades under the Inflation Reduction Act, and heat pump water heaters qualify. The Department of Energy notes the IRA covers up to 30% of the cost.

Why is this important?

In addition to providing monetary relief for Americans, energy-efficient upgrades like heat pump water heaters contribute to a healthier, safer future. They reduce the dirty fuel pollution associated with millions of premature deaths every year and the high global temperatures that supercharge extreme weather events.

One study from the New Buildings Institute found that replacing a gas tank water heater with a heat pump water heater could eliminate around a ton of harmful carbon pollution every year.

While there are various heat pump water heaters on the market, Cala's "intelligent" device kicks things up a notch, according to CEO Michael Rigney.









"A Cala heat pump water heater should be like the most amazing maid of honor or best man at a wedding," Rigney told The Cool Down in an interview, noting that the brand's predictive technology can handle tough situations like an incoming storm "without bothering anybody."

All in all, Cala estimates that its heat pump water heater can save a four-person family in the Northeast more than $6,000 over the device's lifetime — all while providing customizable comfort to ensure your hot water is ready regardless of time of day or weather conditions.

