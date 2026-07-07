Expert warns Americans to brace for soaring summer power bills as heat lingers

"It is too damn hot, it's gonna get a lot hotter, and it is time for a change."

Beyond helping derail President Trump's state fair event, the recent heat dome may show up on Americans' monthly power bills.

As temperatures rise, staying cool gets pricier, and some households are already feeling that pressure.

What's happening?

"The skyrocketing power bills that we are all getting, they didn't just happen," creator Jess Craven (@jesscraven101) said in a TikTok post that linked expensive summer electricity to the heat dome that briefly halted the Great American State Fair.

@jesscraven101 The heat dome that shut down Trump's State Fair is going to cost you a ton of money. Here's why. ♬ original sound - Jess Craven

She said the higher costs this summer reflect a combination of hotter weather, heavier air conditioner use, and growing electricity demand from artificial intelligence data centers.

Her numbers were stark: the average American family is expected to spend nearly $800 on electricity from June through September, while summer energy prices overall are projected to be 10.5% higher than last year.

In Arizona, she said, household costs could climb past $1,000, a 14% increase from a year earlier.

She also pointed to AI data centers as part of the strain on the grid, saying they account for roughly 4% of U.S. peak summer power demand and are becoming a growing factor during extreme heat.

Why does it matter?

The issue is affordability and resilience.

When a heat wave hits, running the air conditioner stops feeling optional. It becomes a health and safety issue, especially for older adults, children, and people living in already-hot regions.

Higher electricity prices can quickly turn into a cost-of-living problem.

One commenter wrote, "I live in a 700 sq.ft. apartment in Houston and in the summer, I spend about $250 on my electricity bill to keep my top floor apartment at 72. It's absolutely ridiculous."

She said the backup plan for a strained grid can create new problems: some data centers may switch to diesel generators, adding more pollution to the air while communities are already coping with dangerous heat.

She also described a supply crunch, saying developers had scrapped about 21 gigawatts of clean power capacity since early 2025.

At the same time, utility companies had sought nearly $31 billion in rate hikes for 2025.

What can I do?

If your utility offers time-of-use pricing, it may help to shift laundry, dishwashing, or other high-energy tasks to cooler evening hours.

Keeping blinds closed during the hottest part of the day, replacing air filters, and sealing drafts can also reduce how hard your cooling system has to work.

Renters and homeowners alike can check whether their utility offers budget billing, efficiency rebates, or assistance programs for high summer bills.

She said wider use of lower-cost energy sources such as wind and solar could help ease grid stress and cut pollution as hotter summers continue to drive up electricity demand.

As the creator put it, "It is too damn hot, it's gonna get a lot hotter, and it is time for a change."

One wrote, "My bill was $300 this month. It's usually around $235 this time of year."

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