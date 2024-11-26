Shopper calls out Harry Styles' merchandise collection for its 'criminal' features: 'I can't justify that'

"They wish it was luxury when in fact it's glorified merch."

After looking forward to shopping the latest clothing collection for singer Harry Styles' brand Pleasing, one fan was disappointed to see that nearly everything in it was, in her opinion, absurdly overpriced.

What's happening?

Fashion expert Charlotte Finn (@ccharlottefinn) posted a video on TikTok expressing her disappointment with the brand. Including screenshots of listings from the new collection, she points out that a tote bag was listed for $175 and a crewneck sweater for $195. A pair of tiny pajama shorts was priced at an eye-popping $85.

"The prices for all these items are just mind-blowing," she says.

A commenter echoed her opinion, saying: "I can't justify that price."

Other commenters called the prices "heinous" and "criminal."

One criticized: "They wish it was luxury when in fact it's glorified merch."

Why is this so disappointing?

What's even worse than the prices, Charlotte adds, is that each listing seems intentionally vague, with no explanation of why the prices are so high.

Looking at the tote bag, she says: "It does not tell you anything about the actual composition of the bag, besides [that] it has a mesh front pocket and pleather straps. And it has no information about how it was made, where it was made, the ethics behind that, where the materials were made, nothing about a closed-loop process." (A closed-loop process minimizes waste and environmental impact.)

While this vague product description might seem better than making misleading sustainability claims, many shoppers consider it simply greenwashing by omission.

The fashion industry has been under fire for its failure to meet crucial sustainability goals. From fast fashion to luxury brands, the apparel industry generates over 2 billion tons of planet-warming pollution and 35% of the ocean's microplastics.

Apparel is the second most polluting industry after oil, per The RoundUp, and 87% of the materials used to make clothing end up in landfills.

Given all this, transparency in apparel has never been more timely for informed purchasing. Yet most brands are still being deliberately vague about their practices.

What's being done to improve transparency in fashion?

More shoppers are looking for transparency in their clothing, and some are even moving away from buying new as much as possible. Given that, thrift stores and secondhand online marketplaces have been surging in popularity.

Choosing to buy used, or to mend existing clothes, offers many benefits. Not only does it avoid generating a new carbon footprint, but it also keeps that piece of clothing from being burned or sitting in a landfill. Perhaps most importantly, it keeps your money in your wallet so you can use it on something you really love — maybe, if these prices didn't turn you away too much, a Harry Styles concert.

