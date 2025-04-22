Schools struggling with tight budgets find unexpected lifeline: 'This project demonstrates the power of collaboration'

Those who stand to benefit the most are the 39,000 students who attend the district.

Harlem Consolidated School District in Illinois has partnered with solar company New Energy Equity. Together, their goal is to provide clean energy not only to the 11 schools that comprise the district but also to the surrounding community.

New Energy Equity is a solar development and finance company dedicated to making solar energy more accessible and affordable. The company said it has "successfully completed more than 250 projects totaling more than 310 megawatts."

According to Energy News, this next project seeks to provide 5.54 MW of solar power to Winnebago County, Illinois, via a project built on Harlem Consolidated School District land.

Those who stand to benefit the most are the 39,000 students who attend the district. The clean, cost-effective power should slash costs significantly and open the door for greater investment in the students and their futures.

Harlem Consolidated School District isn't the only one turning to solar to cut energy costs and reduce pollution, either. Schools across the country are harnessing the sun and saving a ton of money while doing so. With U.S. schools underfunded by an estimated $150 billion every year, per a study from The Century Foundation, turning to clean energy can be a multi-faceted answer to a massive problem.

But this particular solar project isn't just for the schools; according to Energy News, residents in the Commonwealth Edison service area will also benefit greatly from it.

They'll enjoy expanded access to renewable energy and lower energy costs. They'll also get to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with solar energy's reduced impact on the environment.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about this project is the cooperation and sense of community it represents.

"We are honored to work alongside the Harlem Consolidated School District as they lead by example in environmental responsibility," New Energy Equity CIO Jackie Chambers said in a press release, shared by PR Newswire and KSNT.

"This project demonstrates the power of collaboration, allowing public schools and communities to take meaningful steps toward a cleaner future."

While climate deniers and dirty fuel lobbyists are bent on keeping us divided and misinformed, it's great to see communities like Winnebago County aligning to better the lives of all its members while also protecting the planet.

