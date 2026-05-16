New York faces mounting calls to slam the brakes on massive data center projects

New York is facing growing pressure to pump the brakes on a wave of massive data center development, as lawmakers, local officials, and advocates warn that the energy-intensive facilities could strain the electric grid and leave residents footing the bill.

Lawmakers and activists gathered at the state Capitol on May 13 to support a proposal that would temporarily halt permits for new data centers at or above 20 megawatts for just over three years, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.

The legislation, backed by Assembly Member Anna Kelles and Senator Liz Krueger, would direct the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to spend 18 months reviewing the impacts of large data centers before creating new regulations over the following three years. The moratorium would end shortly after that process is complete.

One proposal project in Dutchess County could reportedly draw 1,000 megawatts of power — enough to rival the energy use of a small city and far beyond the scale of any existing New York data center.

"This is a horrible catastrophe," said Roger Downs, conservation director for the Sierra Club's Atlantic Chapter, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal. "The rapid growth of AI, cryptocurrency, and data centers in New York is overwhelming our utilities, undermining our environment, harming public health, and causing energy bills to skyrocket, because of the extraordinary power these facilities demand."

The debate extends well beyond New York. Fourteen states have introduced pauses, restrictions, or other limits on new data center development.

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At the center of the controversy is electricity demand. Large data centers run continuously, and newer AI-focused facilities often require vast amounts of electricity and water for cooling systems.

Critics worry that if infrastructure upgrades and clean energy cannot keep pace, utilities may need to expand power generation or transmission systems — costs that could eventually be passed on to residents through higher utility bills.

Environmental advocates are also raising concerns about pollution and public health risks. During the Albany rally, Ellen Schwartz of the Bi-State Data Center Crisis Coalition warned that diesel backup generators at a Rockland County site could threaten nearby drinking water supplies.

Supporters of the proposed pause say the state needs time to establish clear rules governing siting, environmental review, energy use, and responsibility for grid upgrades before more large-scale projects move forward.

"The bottom line is that decisions of this magnitude should not be left to hyperlocal planning boards alone," Schwartz said, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal. "A statewide moratorium is the only responsible path forward."

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