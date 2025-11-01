Innovative Halloween costume shop solves major issue with holiday tradition: 'A fantastic idea'

Traditional Halloween hues may be orange and black, but one county in the United Kingdom is adding a touch of green to the mix.

In North Yorkshire, local Halloween costume swaps are giving old costumes a new life — all while helping the planet.

The BBC reported that county officials organized costume drives across several local towns to collect unwanted Halloween costumes in good condition.

The donated Halloween costumes and accessories were then redistributed through local library "swap shops," allowing families to browse and pick out secondhand costumes for free.

County officials told the BBC that they hope the initiative helps encourage sustainable living and reduce waste.

"At Halloween, many households buy costumes for their children who soon grow out of them or want a new look the following year," North Yorkshire councilor Richard Foster told the BBC.

"By giving pre-loved costumes a second life, we hope to inspire families to embrace an eco-friendlier Halloween while also saving money and building community spirit."

Giving Halloween costumes a second life is especially important, as many are made from inexpensive plastic fabrics like polyester and nylon.

These plastic-based materials take hundreds of years to break down in the environment, releasing microplastics and toxins that leach into our air, water, and soil.

While clothing made of synthetic fabrics is already environmentally taxing, Halloween costumes bring an added layer of concern due to their expected and accepted disposability.

Costumes are often cheaply produced, designed to be worn for just one night before being thrown away. By collecting and redistributing unwanted costumes, communities can help extend the lifespan of these garments and keep them out of landfills.

Beyond reducing waste, costume swaps like this also help lower the demand for new costume manufacturing.

Producing clothing — Halloween costumes or not — requires significant amounts of energy, water, and raw materials, all of which contribute to global pollution. By participating in a costume swap — whether as a donor or a shopper — communities can help reduce the environmental impact of the costume industry.

A costume swap also encourages community action and raises awareness about sustainability. Families participating in the program are not only saving money but also learning the value of making more eco-conscious choices.

For children, experiences like this can help instill lifelong habits of reducing waste and thinking carefully about how their actions impact the planet.

"It is a fantastic idea and a great way to declutter, save money on buying more costumes, and help to protect the environment," local parent Hannah Gilbert told the BBC.

Even if you aren't located near this particular swap, you can still take part in the movement toward not-so-spooky sustainability.

Start by saving costumes used by you and your family instead of throwing them away; these can easily be passed down, traded with friends, or donated to others in your community. Then, check if your local community hosts a costume swap — or even consider organizing one yourself.

Even a seemingly small swap can make a difference, helping families save money while reducing waste. It could even encourage participants to make clothing donation and secondhand shopping a regular habit.

