Offshore energy project surpasses major milestone in mission to revolutionize electrical grid — here's what's happening

by Antonella Gina Fleitas
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A huge offshore wind project in Taiwan just hit a major milestone, and it happened earlier than expected.

A new Hai Long Offshore Wind Project has reportedly delivered its first official electricity to the grid. The project, led by Northland Power, Gentari, and Mitsui & Co., was expected to hit this stage later in the year, but things are moving faster than planned. 

So far, 14 of the project's 73 wind turbines have been installed. These turbines send electricity through a carefully planned system. Power starts at 66 kilovolts, runs through cables to an offshore substation where it gets boosted to 220 kilovolts, then travels to an onshore substation where it's converted again and connected to Taiwan's main power grid. It's a high-tech process, and it's all working just as planned.

Clean energy like this helps lower costs for families and cuts back on pollution, all while making power grids more stable and reliable. And you don't have to live near a wind farm to take part in the energy transition.

If you're a homeowner, solar panels are another smart way to cut your energy bills and do your part for the planet. Installing solar panels is one of the most effective home energy hacks, and it can bring your energy costs down to nearly zero. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000. And if buying panels upfront isn't in your budget, you can still lock in low rates with a leasing program.

Project CEO Tim Kittelhake said the early success wouldn't have been possible without the strong support of the government, local communities, and partners. 

"Moving forward, Hai Long Project will continue to collaborate closely with all stakeholders, upholding the highest HSE standards to ensure the steady progress of wind farm construction," he said.

The success of the Hai Long project is a reminder that clean energy solutions aren't just ideas for the future; they're already powering homes and communities today. And the more we invest in them, the brighter (and cleaner) our future looks.

