H&M launches new initiative to address major issue with its clothing: 'Essential to achieving our goal'

Fast-fashion giant H&M Group has signed a new multiyear deal with Circulose, a recycled textile company, to use more of its materials, reported Fashion Dive.

A statement from H&M said the partnership will bring "significant volumes" of Circulose's fiber into the company's clothing collections in what it said is a step toward a circular economy model.

Circulose makes fiber from recycled cotton waste. According to H&M, the material will replace a "substantial share of the virgin viscose" used across its brands.

H&M's head of resource use, Cecilia Strömblad Brännsten, said: "Investing in next-generation materials is essential to achieving our goal: ensuring that 100% of our materials are recycled or sustainably sourced by 2030.

"Scaling access to these solutions is key to accelerating the shift toward a circular economy for fashion."

The deal is the third brand partnership that Circulose announced this year after it relaunched under its current name and new leadership following bankruptcy in 2024. The other two were with fast-fashion giant Mango and emerging designer Patrick McDowell, reported Vogue Business.

Clothes made from recycled fiber are becoming more available, and reducing the need for virgin materials helps cut environmental harm.

Less waste ends up in landfills — a huge problem for the fashion industry — and fewer trees are used to make clothing. To learn how you can support corporate sustainability efforts, visit The Cool Down's Guide.

Circulose CEO Jonatan Janmark said the H&M partnership "plays a critical role in helping us reach the volumes needed to restart our factory."

H&M's record is mixed. As the Guardian reported in 2023, the company faced criticism for continuing to source materials from Myanmar despite reports of labor abuses, and it later announced it would phase out suppliers there.

It was also accused of greenwashing in a viral video by a TikToker for its "Conscious Choice" clothing line in 2022.

However, H&M was also recently recognized for progress in climate goals, reported Fashion Dive. The nonprofit Stand.earth gave the company a B-plus score for decarbonizing its supply chain, the highest among 43 major brands.

It's not perfect, but deals like this hint at a cleaner future for consumers' closets.

