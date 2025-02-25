Major federal agency wastes taxpayer dollars in bizarre move: 'How is this not just expensive virtue signaling?'

"We need to be clear on the future direction."

A controversial decision by the General Services Administration is making waves, as the agency has announced plans to shut down all 8,000 of its electric vehicle chargers. This move comes alongside reports that the agency will also offload its stock of EVs, though it's unclear if they will be sold or stored.

What's happening?

According to a report from The Verge, the GSA, a U.S. agency responsible for managing federal government buildings and vehicle fleets, recently informed employees that its EV chargers were deemed "not mission-critical." As a result, the agency will begin removing chargers as early as next week, turning them off at the breaker once their network contracts are canceled.

This decision appears to be part of an effort to align with the Trump administration's directives. The news also comes on the heels of the GSA's web page on the fleet of electrification being taken offline, which has raised concerns about the future of federal support for clean transportation.

Why is this concerning?

This move by the GSA raises serious concerns about the future of sustainable transportation in the United States. EVs and charging infrastructure are critical to reducing harmful air pollution from gas-powered vehicles and helping the U.S. transition to cleaner energy sources. By shutting down 8,000 chargers and potentially removing EVs from its fleet, the GSA risks stalling progress toward reducing air pollution from government vehicles, which could negatively impact air quality in communities across the country.

This decision is also concerning in the context of recent federal efforts to cut back on nationwide EV charging networks and block purchases of new electric vehicles. Clean transportation is vital for both public health and reducing pollution that contributes to extreme weather and other environmental challenges.

"That seems like an incredibly wasteful thing to do from a cost perspective. How is this not just expensive virtue signaling?" a commenter posted on a discussion thread about the announcement.

Another echoed the fear of a potentially unsustainable future and said: "This endless flip-flopping on the country's long-term purpose and strategy on EV tech and clean energy will cost the USA. We need to be clear on the future direction and enact laws to minimize the impact of each government's political preferences."

What's being done about it?

While this news might feel like a setback, there are still reasons for hope. States and cities across the country continue to push for clean energy and sustainable transportation solutions.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, provides incentives for EV adoption and home electrification, making it easier and more affordable for everyday Americans to switch to cleaner energy.

Individuals can help keep momentum going by supporting local clean transportation initiatives, advocating for more EV infrastructure, and considering an electric vehicle for their next purchase. Joining a community solar program or supporting organizations that work to expand renewable energy options are also impactful actions.

A cleaner future depends on policies that support sustainable choices — and it's important that decisions like this one are met with solutions-focused advocacy and a push for progress.

