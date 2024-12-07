Toy promotion at local supermarket sparks outrage online after targeting children: '[Their] brains are still developing'

"Products like this are designed to create brand loyalties."

A grocery store's promotional campaign offering miniature versions of popular products has sparked a discussion about waste and marketing tactics aimed at children.

The tiny replicas, including mini KitKats, water bottles, dishwashing pods, and diapers, were distributed to shoppers over several weeks as collectible items.

What's happening?

The promotion encouraged customers to collect miniature versions of real products sold in the store, with the suggestion to "connect them all."

Critics on social media were quick to point out the wasteful nature of the campaign, with one Redditor noting, "This will just end up on display for maybe three months (if not less) before being stashed in the attic or in a landfill."

Why is this promotion concerning?

The potential environmental impact tells only part of the story.

As one concerned shopper pointed out, "The bigger problem is that they're brand promotions targeted at children. Even for products not intended for children, products like this are designed to create brand loyalties while kids' brains are still developing."

These tiny replicas introduce young children to brands before they can understand advertising, influencing their future purchasing decisions. Even more concerning is that the promotional items include miniatures of products not meant for children, like cleaning supplies.

The environmental cost of promotional items adds up quickly. When these miniatures go to landfills, they can take hundreds of years to decompose. The resources used to manufacture, package, and distribute these items could be better used for more sustainable purposes.

Is the company doing anything about this?

While this particular grocery chain hasn't publicly addressed concerns about the environmental impact of its miniatures promotion, retailers need to recognize the need for more sustainable promotional strategies.

Moving away from plastic-heavy promotions in favor of digital rewards programs or promotions featuring sustainable products can make a real difference in our efforts to reduce waste, conserve materials, and minimize pollution.

What's being done about promotional waste more broadly?

While some forward-thinking retailers are embracing more sustainable approaches to customer engagement, more major companies need to step up to reduce their polluting impact — starting with stopping branded campaigns that encourage wasteful consumerism.

For example, stores could offer loyalty points that can be redeemed for eco-friendly products or donations to environmental causes. Educational programs about sustainable shopping habits would be helpful for existing and potential customers, too.

Consumers can drive change by communicating their preferences to retailers. Consider expressing your concerns about promotional waste to store managers, supporting businesses that prioritize sustainable practices, and teaching children about responsible consumption rather than collecting disposable items.

