SpaceX got a 10-year, 100% property tax break in Texas, and residents say they were kept in the dark

"They're not gonna be affected by it; we are."

Residents in rural Texas say they only learned the full terms of Grimes County's agreement with SpaceX after it was finalized, fueling anger over a 10-year exemption from county property taxes.

For many people in Grimes County, the issue isn't just the size of the incentive package. It's also the sense that a decision with major implications for their community moved ahead without enough public input.

What happened?

Under a June 3 tax abatement agreement signed by county leaders, the project would avoid county property taxes for 10 years if it delivers a promised $5 billion investment and 1,800 full-time jobs by the end of 2035, according to KXXV.

People living near Anderson have criticized how the deal was handled, telling the station that officials moved forward before residents had enough time or information to understand what was being approved.

"I feel like we were ignored by our leadership and that we were not given time to process this properly and that we did not review it carefully enough," resident Sarah Ellison Lewis said, per KXXV.

Charles Rogers, another resident, raised a similar concern.

"We were left in the dark. Nobody told us anything, and we're just finding out bits and pieces. We don't know what to believe or who to believe," he said.

Another concern raised by residents is that the agreement falls short on protecting the county's rural character.

"All of the little things that make Grimes County what it is — those were not protected, and that is what is concerning about the tax abatement deal," Marie Egyed of Grimes County Citizens for Responsible Development said, according to KXXV.

Why does it matter?

Large economic development projects are often framed as wins for jobs and growth, but residents in Grimes County are asking a broader question: Who benefits when a company receives a decade-long tax break?

A 100% county property tax abatement can mean fewer local tax dollars coming in at a time when growth may also add pressure on roads, public services, and community infrastructure. Even if the project delivers jobs, critics worry the public could end up subsidizing major changes without clear guarantees that residents will reap enough of the benefits.

When communities feel shut out of decisions that could reshape where they live, it can deepen concerns about whether development is happening with residents in mind or being imposed on them.

For those living closest to the proposed project, the concerns are especially personal.

"All these people that don't live around here that are praising this, they're not gonna be affected by it; we are," Paul Padron, who lives near the site, said, according to KXXV.

What's being done?

Residents are speaking out publicly as more details become available, and advocacy groups are trying to make the agreement easier to understand.

Grimes County Citizens for Responsible Development published a public summary of the deal, giving residents a chance to review the terms and ask tougher questions about what happens next, KXXV reported.

Public pressure can influence how future meetings are handled, whether additional protections are considered, and how county leaders communicate with residents as projects move forward.

"Everybody is going on about all these jobs and everything that's gonna be coming into the community of Grimes County. Our way of life is gone," Padron said, per KXXV.

Lewis added: "Let somebody come in and put a big metal box and make it bright and loud. It's horrible to me."

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