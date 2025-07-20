Savvy business owner reveals the resource that helped her slash her company's energy expenses: 'I never even went to town hall for a permit'

"It really helped augment the savings that we are seeing."

Rhode Island brewery owners have turned their business around post-pandemic thanks to a new rooftop addition: solar panels.

According to EnergySage, the folks at Grey Sail Brewing in Westerly installed a carbon capture system to save money during the pandemic. The move prompted them to consider other eco-friendly ways to sustain their business in a competitive market. That's when they decided to install solar.

Heat-trapping pollution takes a toll on the environment, contributing to rising sea levels and increasing global temperatures. Dirty energy, typically created by burning fossil fuels, is the primary source behind the overheating of the planet. It's one of many reasons businesses are turning to solar energy.

The brewery team used EnergySage to choose a vetted solar installer. After a consultation, EnergySage connects business owners with local installers that provide quotes. Grey Sail was connected with John Fitzgerald Weaver from Commercial Solar Guy.

"John gave me the sense that I could really trust him," Jennifer Brinton, Grey Sail Brewing co-founder, said. "And now, looking back, I can honestly say that gut feeling I had when I first met him was spot on. He really did handle everything. I never even went to town hall for a permit."

The solar industry has reduced carbon emissions in the U.S. by more than 240 million metric tons so far, per the Solar Energy Industries Association. Using a clean energy source benefits the environment by curbing pollution. It benefits home and business owners too.

Consumers can likely expect lower monthly payments when they invest in solar. Installing rooftop panels is an energy hack that can reduce energy bills significantly.

Homeowners can save up to $10,000 on solar installations by using EnergySage's free service. There's also a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system and incentives for each state.

"We're seeing the benefits of about an 18-20% drop in our usage, which translates to a greater amount in cost," Brinton said. "It really helped augment the savings that we are seeing from solar."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.