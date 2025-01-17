Concerned woman shares tips for recognizing misleading marketing ploys — here's what to look for

"It's hard to truly find products that are sustainable!"

Consumers often have great intentions when it comes to buying sustainable products, but companies are taking advantage by misleading them.

A viral TikTok by user Erika (@whaleswee) has people talking after breaking down how to identify greenwashing — a tactic companies use to falsely market themselves as environmentally friendly.

The video has sparked widespread discussions about how consumers can navigate these misleading marketing strategies and make more informed choices.

When companies engage in greenwashing, they often use clever marketing tactics to make their products or practices appear more environmentally friendly than they actually are. As a result, consumers may end up supporting businesses that are not genuinely committed to protecting the environment, which can be both frustrating and discouraging.

In the video, Erika explains that many companies use buzzwords like "biodegradable," "eco-friendly," and "green" without backing up those claims.

The TikTok also offers actionable advice, encouraging viewers to look for third-party certifications and research brands before purchasing to avoid falling for greenwashing ploys.

"Look for products with labels from reliable organizations that evaluate the environmental impact of each item," the creator said, highlighting how deceptive packaging and vague promises often fool consumers.

As greenwashing becomes more prevalent, it's harder for consumers to tell which products genuinely help the environment and which are just cashing in on eco-conscious trends.

Misleading claims can drive people to unwittingly support companies that contribute to environmental harm, undermining genuine sustainability efforts. By becoming more informed, shoppers can align their choices with their values and support brands making real changes.

"It's hard to truly find products that are sustainable! It's best to just look into the brand's website to see!" Erika commented.

Thankfully, steps are being taken to address this issue, with both the U.S. and the E.U. considering measures to crack down on misleading environmental claims and hold companies accountable for their actions.

TikTok users flooded the comments with reactions supporting the message.

"Nowadays I really only buy products that say 'green' or 'eco friendly' so this is helpful," said one commenter.

One commenter wrote bluntly, "I hate greenwashing."

