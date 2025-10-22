Company unveils game-changing program that could revolutionize trucking industry: 'We need to address the real concerns'

It can help trucking companies and local communities.

Greenlane now provides electric vehicle charging incentives through dealers, removing barriers for fleet operators considering electrification, reported Transport Topics.

The company's Charge On Us program gives each buyer a $500 charging credit and a half-year subscription to Greenlane Edge at no cost. This software lowers charging prices and manages billing. Velocity Truck Centers became the program's first participating dealer.

Buyers of electric trucks in any weight class who meet program requirements receive these benefits. The offer covers everything from small delivery vehicles to large haulers.

Many fleet operators hesitate to go electric because they lack access to chargers and don't want to install their own stations. Installing private charging equipment takes months and costs thousands of dollars upfront.

Dealers in the program receive advertising support and can test electric trucks at dealer facilities. Sales staff gain firsthand knowledge of how the vehicles perform in daily use.

Customers can charge at shared stations rather than constructing their own. The Edge software maps out efficient routes and tracks charging sessions as they happen. Fleet managers can monitor electricity usage and spending through a single dashboard.

The financial benefits help trucking companies and local communities. Avoiding private station construction saves money initially, and operating on electricity costs less than diesel. Electric trucks produce no harmful carbon pollution from a tailpipe, so the air stays cleaner where they operate. Companies running dozens of daily routes can reduce pollution across entire regions.

"As more heavy-duty fleets shift to electric, we need to address the real concerns holding them back: where to charge, cost and how to deploy charging infrastructure day one," said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane, per Transport Topics.

Greenlane launched its California charging hub in Colton this past April. The location has 40-plus charging stations operating at high power levels and includes rest facilities. It sits close to major highway routes.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.