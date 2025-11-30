Officials switch on revolutionary power plant with incredible capabilities: 'Can accelerate production'

A new low-carbon hydrogen plant has opened in Denmark.

Hydrogen power plants could be the answer to a greener future and a way to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. Hydrogen plants are rare, with only four currently producing low-carbon hydrogen in Europe, but a new project, HySynergy, was recently inaugurated in Denmark, according to Tech Xplore.

The plant is powered by solar and wind energy, and it will produce around "eight tonnes of hydrogen a day in its first phase," per Tech Xplore. This hydrogen will then be transported to a nearby refinery and to Germany.

Though this power option has been slow to take off, it presents a real, positive solution to air pollution caused by burning fossil fuels. When hydrogen is burned, it only creates water vapor, rather than the harmful pollutants that are released when burning oil or gas.

The plant will initially produce 20 megawatts of power, with ambitions of producing up to 350 megawatts. This could power up to 315,000 homes for a whole year.

Green hydrogen is one of the most expensive forms of power, due to the large amounts of electricity it uses to produce hydrogen fuel. It is created through electrolysis, where an electrical current is used to separate the hydrogen from oxygen in water. However, as the cost of renewable energy sources drops, the cost of hydrogen should also become more affordable.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

There are many exciting advancements in green hydrogen, such as researchers finding a way to make the electrolysis work on seawater as well as freshwater.

Jakob Korsgaard, founder and CEO of Everfuel, which owns 51% of the HySynergy project, said: "The growth of green hydrogen depends on the political momentum."

Without sufficient funding from governments and support for renewable energy sources by politicians, many of these expensive projects can't get off the ground.

"The momentum behind hydrogen is strong. In total, 60 governments (including the European Union) have adopted hydrogen strategies," the International Energy Agency commented.

"However, faster action is required to create demand for low-emissions hydrogen and unlock investment that can accelerate production scale-up and bring down the costs of technologies for producing and using low-emissions hydrogen."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.